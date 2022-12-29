UrduPoint.com

21 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

December 29, 2022

Special price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.64,500 on 21 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that the magistrates checked 1261 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 21 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.64,500 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

