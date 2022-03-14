21 Shopkeepers held over profiteering

City Administration on Monday launched a crack down to nabbed those Shopkeepers who were selling eatables on high rates and across the city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :City Administration on Monday launched a crack down to nabbed those Shopkeepers who were selling eatables on high rates and across the city.

The administration claimed to held 21 Shopkeepers who were selling commodities against control rates and imposed fines,Rs,15,0000 to them on the spot.