21 Shops, Restaurants, Marriage Halls Sealed For SOPs Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:34 PM

The city district administration sealed 21 shops, stores, restaurant and imposed heavy fines for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, stores, restaurant and imposed heavy fines for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to district administration spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed Italian Moda Shops, Bata, Sangam Garments, China Sale Mela, Nizami Dollar Shop, Muhammdi Nihari, Nawab Garments in city area while Wald City Foods, Shahi Mahal in Mazong area were sealed over SOPs violation.

The AC issued warnings to nine others and directed the shopkeepers and traders of the area to follow the corona related SOPs strictly.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and advised the transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed Lahore Grammar school (LGS) Phase-5 DHA for not following government instruction and corona related SOPs.

