21 Shops Sealed, 197 LPG Cylinders Confiscated
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Lahore district administration sealed 21 shops and two mini petrol pumps besides confiscating 197 LPG cylinders, 21 weighing machines and 12 decanting apparatus during a crackdown on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media that in Allama Iqbal zone, one mini petrol pump and five shops were sealed, and authorities confiscated 73 commercial cylinders, seven weighing machines and six decanting machines.
In Nishtar zone, two shops were sealed, resulting in seizure of 22 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines, and two decanting machines.
In Gulberg zone, five shops were sealed, and officials seized 19 commercial cylinders and six weighing machines.
In Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, a mini petrol pump and five shops were sealed, leading to confiscation of 39 commercial cylinders, four weighing machines, four decanting machines. In the Shalimar zone, four shops were sealed, with authorities seizing 44 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines, and five decanting machines.
The DC warned that no illegal LPG decanting business would be allowed in the district.
Recent Stories
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman arranges reception to acknowledge sanitary workers' best performances on Eid-ul-Azha59 seconds ago
-
Dacoits loot gold ornaments, torture minor girls21 minutes ago
-
Dera Police nab 10 outlaws, recover stolen bike, weapons, drugs21 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest decoits1 hour ago
-
Students of GIFT witness NA proceedings1 hour ago
-
Man electrocuted2 hours ago
-
8th death anniversary of Amjad Sabri observed2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 255,000 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in car accident2 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 hours ago
-
PRDS holds workshop for government school teachers2 hours ago
-
Vehicles fined for overcharging passengers2 hours ago