21 Shops Sealed, 197 LPG Cylinders Confiscated

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Lahore district administration sealed 21 shops and two mini petrol pumps besides confiscating 197 LPG cylinders, 21 weighing machines and 12 decanting apparatus during a crackdown on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media that in Allama Iqbal zone, one mini petrol pump and five shops were sealed, and authorities confiscated 73 commercial cylinders, seven weighing machines and six decanting machines.

In Nishtar zone, two shops were sealed, resulting in seizure of 22 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines, and two decanting machines.

In Gulberg zone, five shops were sealed, and officials seized 19 commercial cylinders and six weighing machines.

In Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, a mini petrol pump and five shops were sealed, leading to confiscation of 39 commercial cylinders, four weighing machines, four decanting machines. In the Shalimar zone, four shops were sealed, with authorities seizing 44 commercial cylinders, two weighing machines, and five decanting machines.

The DC warned that no illegal LPG decanting business would be allowed in the district.

