21 Shops Sealed For SOPs Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:01 PM

The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed heavy fines over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 12 shops for SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, a school and a restaurant in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow the coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

