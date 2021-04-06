21 Shops Sealed For SOPs Breach
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed heavy fines over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 12 shops for SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, a school and a restaurant in his jurisdiction.
The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow the coronavirus SOPs strictly.