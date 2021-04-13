UrduPoint.com
21 Shops Sealed For SOPs Breach

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:03 PM

The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 35,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 35,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 12 shops and a marriage hall over SOPs violation in Shalimar area. AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed seven shops and a pharmacy in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi arrested five shopkeepers in tehsil Shalimarfor overcharging and warned that price inspections would carried out on regular basis.

