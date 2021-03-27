21 shops sealed over SOPs breach

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 70,000 fine over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 10 shops and stores in his jurisdiction and imposed Rs 70,000 fine over SOPs violations.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops, five restaurants and a marriage hall in city area.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirusSOPs strictly.