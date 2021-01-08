UrduPoint.com
21 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation In City

Fri 08th January 2021

21 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 31,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed two shops and seven restaurant while AC Cantt Zahi Sha­kir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 31,000 fine.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

