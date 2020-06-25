21 special animal selling points to be setup in Bahawalpur division for Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here Thursday to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad attended the video-link meeting.

The meeting was told that 21 special animal selling points will be established in the division.

Nine of these selling points will be set up in Bahawalpur district and six each in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was told that 13 cattle markets were already operating in the division under Cattle Management Company. Commissioner directed to make arrangements at these selling points and cattle markets for prevention from coronavirus. He directed to spray disinfecting liquids to clean the markets and selling points. He also instructed to install CCTV cameras and increase number of selling points.