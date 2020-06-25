UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Special Animal Selling Points To Be Setup In Bahawalpur Division For Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

21 special animal selling points to be setup in Bahawalpur division for Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here Thursday to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad attended the video-link meeting.

The meeting was told that 21 special animal selling points will be established in the division.

Nine of these selling points will be set up in Bahawalpur district and six each in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was told that 13 cattle markets were already operating in the division under Cattle Management Company. Commissioner directed to make arrangements at these selling points and cattle markets for prevention from coronavirus. He directed to spray disinfecting liquids to clean the markets and selling points. He also instructed to install CCTV cameras and increase number of selling points.

Related Topics

Company Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

1 hour ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.