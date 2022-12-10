21 Sui gas meters disconnected

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected the gas connections of 21 consumers in Multan, Shujabad, Mian Channu, and Dera Ghazi Khan as they were found using compressors.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected the gas connections of 21 consumers in Multan, Shujabad, Mian Channu, and Dera Ghazi Khan as they were found using compressors.

According to official sources, the use of compressors is banned due to the associated risks.

General Manager SNGPL Multan Shehzad Iqbal took strict notice of the illegal activity and ordered immediate disconnection of the gas meters.

Exactly, 14 meters were disconnected in Multan, five in Shujabad, and one each in Mian Channu and Dera Ghazi Khan. Nobody would be allowed to use compressors, said Shehzad.