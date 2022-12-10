UrduPoint.com

21 Sui Gas Meters Disconnected

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 08:43 PM

21 Sui gas meters disconnected

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected the gas connections of 21 consumers in Multan, Shujabad, Mian Channu, and Dera Ghazi Khan as they were found using compressors.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected the gas connections of 21 consumers in Multan, Shujabad, Mian Channu, and Dera Ghazi Khan as they were found using compressors.

According to official sources, the use of compressors is banned due to the associated risks.

General Manager SNGPL Multan Shehzad Iqbal took strict notice of the illegal activity and ordered immediate disconnection of the gas meters.

Exactly, 14 meters were disconnected in Multan, five in Shujabad, and one each in Mian Channu and Dera Ghazi Khan. Nobody would be allowed to use compressors, said Shehzad.

Related Topics

Multan Dera Ghazi Khan Shujabad Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhst ..

There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Gas Union - Lavr ..

5 minutes ago
 CIA Cantonment bust dacoit gang

CIA Cantonment bust dacoit gang

5 minutes ago
 Ronaldo benched again as Portgual face Morocco in ..

Ronaldo benched again as Portgual face Morocco in World Cup quarters

5 minutes ago
 NAB Karachi organizes awareness walk on Internatio ..

NAB Karachi organizes awareness walk on International Anti-Corruption Day

5 minutes ago
 German Armed Forces Lack Supplies Due to Berlin's ..

German Armed Forces Lack Supplies Due to Berlin's Military Aid to Kiev - Parliam ..

19 minutes ago
 ETPB retrieved state lands worth Rs 610.5m from il ..

ETPB retrieved state lands worth Rs 610.5m from illegal occupants

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.