21 Suspects Arrested, Valuables Seized In Karachi

The South Zone Karachi Police have arrested two absconders and one wanted among 21 suspects and recovered arms, betel-nuts and mobile phones during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The South Zone Karachi Police have arrested two absconders and one wanted among 21 suspects and recovered arms, betel-nuts and mobile phones during the last 24 hours.

The police have also recovered a hand grenade, five pistols, 23 live rounds, one kilo gram Charas, 50 kilo Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobaccos) and 3790 mini packets of Gutka from the accused, said a spokesperson of DIG South Zone on Friday.

Meanwhile, the East Zone Police Karachi have also arrested 7 absconders among 59 suspects and recovered weapons during the routine patrolling and snap checking.

The police said that five pistols, 47 live rounds, 1260 grams Charas, two mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

