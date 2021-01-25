UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Teachers, Students Tested Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

21 teachers, students tested positive for COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 1,409 tests of COVID-19 were carried out in educational institutions since January 18 this year and 21 teachers, students tested positive, said District education Officer (Secondary) Iftikhar Khan.

While talking to APP here on Monday he said that health department had taken samples of 1409 teachers, staff members and students from 18 selected schools. "Out of them 21 persons including two teachers and 19 students tested positive", he said, adding that they were directed to observe quarantine at their homes.

He said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the health department were strictly implemented in all schools to prevent spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Education January All From

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

8 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

17 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

47 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

47 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.