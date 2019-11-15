21-tola gold ornaments, cash looted at gun point in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 12 armed dacoits looted cash, jewellery and mobile phones from a house at gun point here at Qasba Mochiwali Gharbi on late Thursday night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:Around 12 armed dacoits looted cash, jewellery and mobile phones from a house at gun point here at Qasba Mochiwali Gharbi on late Thursday night.

According to police officials, armed outlaws forcibly entered into the house of Rana Zaheer Uddin and held hostage his newly wed three daughters, one daughter in law, son Rana Imran and son in law Siddique Munawar at gun point.

The dacoits looted 21 tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 250,000 and three mobile phones from them and fled away after locking them into a room.

Rohilanwali police started investigation of the incident, while district police officer also took notice of the incident and directed police concerned to arrest the criminals at earliest.