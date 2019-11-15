UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21-tola Gold Ornaments, Cash Looted At Gun Point In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

21-tola gold ornaments, cash looted at gun point in Muzaffargarh

Around 12 armed dacoits looted cash, jewellery and mobile phones from a house at gun point here at Qasba Mochiwali Gharbi on late Thursday night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:Around 12 armed dacoits looted cash, jewellery and mobile phones from a house at gun point here at Qasba Mochiwali Gharbi on late Thursday night.

According to police officials, armed outlaws forcibly entered into the house of Rana Zaheer Uddin and held hostage his newly wed three daughters, one daughter in law, son Rana Imran and son in law Siddique Munawar at gun point.

The dacoits looted 21 tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 250,000 and three mobile phones from them and fled away after locking them into a room.

Rohilanwali police started investigation of the incident, while district police officer also took notice of the incident and directed police concerned to arrest the criminals at earliest.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals Gold From

Recent Stories

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

7 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

13 minutes ago

General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand Division ..

1 minute ago

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

1 minute ago

China has over 10,000 star hotels

1 minute ago

Ehsaas framework to help treatment for disabled pe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.