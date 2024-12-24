21 Tractors Given To Farmers In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The delivery of tractors to farmers under Chief Minister of Punjab’s
Green Tractor Programme was underway in the district.
In this connection, Bahawalpur, Director of Agriculture Extension
Muhammad Jamil Ghori handed over green tractors to 21 farmers
on Tuesday.
Deputy Director of Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq and Dr. Masood
Saleem Bhatta were also present on the occasion.
Agriculture Extension Director Muhammad Jamil Ghori stated that
1,383 green tractors were being provided in the Bahawalpur division,
with a total subsidy amounting to Rs 1.
38 billion. Each tractor receiver
gets a subsidy of Rs 1 million.
He mentioned that it was the largest programme in the country’s history,
and the distribution of green tractors to the selected farmers through draw
was currently underway at the district level. He further said that so far,
428 farmers had received green tractors in the Bahawalpur Division,
with 145 in Bahawalpur district, 146 in Bahawalnagar district, and
137 in Rahim Yar Khan.
The Punjab government had allocated a hefty amount of Rs 30 billion
for the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors Programme, he added.
