Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) 21 Transgender's were arrested over clash with police in Karachi.Darakhshan police while launching a crackdown against Transgender's upon complaint of citizens have arrested 13 Transgender's.Transgender's have attacked the police station upon arrest of their associates.

They have staged a protest in the police station against arrest of their associates and also broken windows and doors during clash with police.Police have arrested the 8 Transgender's who made clash with police in the police station.One of the locals of the area lodged a complaint with local police that Transgender's are spreading obscenity on commercial and when they have forbidden doing so they have attacked them through sticks and arms and also gave threats of dire consequences.