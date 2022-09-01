UrduPoint.com

21 Truckloads Of Relief Items Dispatched To Flood-hit Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The district administration in collaboration with philanthropists dispatched 21 truckloads of relief items costing Rs 27 million for the rehabilitation of flood-hit families

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, MPAs Ferdous Rai, Hubqooq Gill and business persons dispatched the truckloads of relief goods to Rajanpur and DG Khan districts.

The commissioner said that district administrations had set up camps at various places for collection of relief items to help the people in flood-hit areas.

"We should donate with an open heart to support our brethren in this hour of trial", he said. He appreciated the people of Faisalabad, especially businessmen that had always taken part in welfare activities.

