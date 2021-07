21 ulema entry in Hafizabad banned : Deputy Commissioner

All-out efforts would be made to maintain peace and tranquility during the forthcoming holy month of Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said here

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :All-out efforts would be made to maintain peace and tranquility during the forthcoming holy month of Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said here.

He also banned the entry of 21 ulema in the revenue limits of Hafizabad for 90 days and gagged 29 others.

Those who were banned included Allama Raja Nasir Abbas of Rawalpindi, Asif Raza Alvi of Faisalabad, Muhammad Hussain Dhakko of Sargodha, Zakir Hamid Raza Sultani of Mandi Bahauddin, Allama Azhar Hussain Haidri of Gujranwala, Zakir Hussain Raza Hashmi of Khanewal, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi of Toba Tek Singh, Maulana Muavia Azam Tarar of Jhang, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Ghumman of Sargodha, Maulana Abdul Aziz of Lal Masjid Islamabad, Maulana Zia-Ullah Shah Bukhari of Gujrat, Maulana Muhammad Ashraf Tahir of Sheikhupura, Maulana Syed Sibtain Shah Naqvi of Sargodha, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Rizvi Toka of Gujranwala, Maulana Irfan Shah Mashadi of Mandi Bahaunddin, Yasin Qadri of Mandi Bahanuddin, Maulana Asif Ashraf Jalali of Lahore, Allama Saad Rizvi of Lahore, Maulana Farooqul Hassan of Sheikhupura, Sahibzada Zaheerul Hassan of Sheikhupura.

Those who have been prohibited to deliver any speech in the district during the next 90 days included Mukhtar Ahmad Qami, Zawar Muhammad Afzal, Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem, Habib Ahmad Raza Haidri, Syed Ata Kazmi, Asif Nadee, Shabbir Ahmad Farooqi, Hafiz Sana-Ullah Muhammadi, Ahsan-Ullah Farooqi, Qari Abdul Mateen, Qari Abdullah Wali, Rana Jamshaid Abbas Tabbasum, Javed Iqbal Farooqi, Rana Ghulam Safdar, Hafiz Ghulam Abbas, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Goraya, Aurangzaib Farooqi, Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Adil Sher Farooqi, Hassan Sher Dar, Asif Sharif Jalali, Hafiz Ata-Ullah, Hafiz Hamayat-ul-Islam, Faizal-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Nawaz Bashir Jalali, Syed Ata-ul-Hassnain, Numan Saeed, Muhammad Awais and Syed Fida Hussain Shah, all from Hafizabad district.