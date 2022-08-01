21 unidentified dead bodies recovered from several gates of Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Sukkur Barrage has become the centre point of the unidentified dead bodies.

According to local Police and Irrigation officials on Monday, Twenty one unidentified dead bodies have been recovered from several gates of Sukkur Barrage within last 10 days.

Moreover, sixteen dead bodies were recovered only in three days, among these dead bodies nine dead bodies were found women.

While there was no formal team to scrutinize the DNA's of the dead bodies have been sent and to trace the dead bodies from where these came to Sukkur Barrage.

According to the SSP Sukkur, all dead bodies were recovered and handed over to the Edhi service for the burials.