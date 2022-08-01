UrduPoint.com

21 Unidentified Dead Bodies Recovered From Several Gates Of Sukkur Barrage

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

21 unidentified dead bodies recovered from several gates of Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Sukkur Barrage has become the centre point of the unidentified dead bodies.

According to local Police and Irrigation officials on Monday, Twenty one unidentified dead bodies have been recovered from several gates of Sukkur Barrage within last 10 days.

Moreover, sixteen dead bodies were recovered only in three days, among these dead bodies nine dead bodies were found women.

While there was no formal team to scrutinize the DNA's of the dead bodies have been sent and to trace the dead bodies from where these came to Sukkur Barrage.

According to the SSP Sukkur, all dead bodies were recovered and handed over to the Edhi service for the burials.

Related Topics

Dead Police Sukkur Women All From

Recent Stories

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

16 minutes ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

32 minutes ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

2 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

2 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

2 hours ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.