21 vehicles challaned over violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Secretary District Regional Transport Authority(DRTA),Muhammad Tahir on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown against traffic rules violators at Sargodha,Sahiwal Jhang roads and inspected several vehicles.

Spokesman said that during checking process 21 vehicles were challaned while nine vehicles were seized and send to different police stations.Secretary DRTA also imposed fine of Rs.5000 to 10 smoking vehicles.

Muhammad Tahir said that the crackdown against traffic rules violators would continue on daily basis.