21 Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :District authority impounded 21 vehicles and imposed fine on their owners over SOPs violation issued by health authority here Friday.

Checking was started for wagons and buses which set off from general bus stand for outstations.

Total Rs. 40,500 fine was imposed on vehicles' drivers which was recovered on spot.

Official spokesman said the action would be continued on daily basis to assure implementation of pre-cautionary measures against coronavirus effectively.

