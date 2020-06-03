UrduPoint.com
21 Vehicles Impounded Over Violating Rules In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:14 PM

21 vehicles impounded over violating rules in Sargodha

Secretary District Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz during traffic checking on various highways impounded 21 vehicles in police stations for violating the rules while 10 were fined Rs 8,500

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz during traffic checking on various highways impounded 21 vehicles in police stations for violating the rules while 10 were fined Rs 8,500.

In this regard, Secretary DRTA issued clear instructions that vehicles would be impounded on receipt of excess fare, their route permits would be canceled and they would not be allowed to enter the highways.

Meanwhile, he directed during a meeting of transporters to ensure implementation of anti-corona precautions while requiring passengers and bus staff to wear masks.

More Stories From Pakistan

