21 vehicles impounded over violating rules in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz during traffic checking on various highways impounded 21 vehicles in police stations for violating the rules while 10 were fined Rs 8,500.

In this regard, Secretary DRTA issued clear instructions that vehicles would be impounded on receipt of excess fare, their route permits would be canceled and they would not be allowed to enter the highways.

Meanwhile, he directed during a meeting of transporters to ensure implementation of anti-corona precautions while requiring passengers and bus staff to wear masks.