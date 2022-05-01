21 vehicles impounded over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Sunday impounded 21 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

According to a traffic police spokesman, DRTA Secretary Muhammad Tahir with officials checked vehicles at bus stands and various roads in the city.

He imposed Rs 171,000 fine and impounded 21 vehicles besides issuing tickets to 107 vehicles onovercharging.