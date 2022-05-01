UrduPoint.com

21 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

21 vehicles impounded over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Sunday impounded 21 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

According to a traffic police spokesman, DRTA Secretary Muhammad Tahir with officials checked vehicles at bus stands and various roads in the city.

He imposed Rs 171,000 fine and impounded 21 vehicles besides issuing tickets to 107 vehicles onovercharging.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

8 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

16 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

16 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.