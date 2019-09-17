210 bed nets provided to 4 hospitals for dengue control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 210 bed nets have been given to four public sector hospitals to control further transmission of dengue virus in the federal capital, the National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network, (NHEPR) Tuesday said.

The long lasting insecticide treated bed nets (LLINS) has been provided to cater the growing needs of hospitals, keeping in view the recent surge in number of suspected dengue fever cases, NHEPR Director General Dr Raja Amjad told APP on Tuesday.

He said some 80 bed nets had been given to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and 50 to the Federal Government Polyclinic while 40 each to National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital.

To control the dengue fever cases reported from different parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the department was utilizing its all resources, he added.

In order to cope with dengue, the NHEPR was ensuring coordination with all health emergency management in line with national disaster policy framework, he said.

The director general said the public sector hospitals had been asked about their demands for vaccine, medicines and bed nets if any.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Rahim, special dengue cell supervisor, said the department was committed to take all necessary steps to get rid of dengue in the federal capital.

He said over 700 dengue cases were confirmed in various hospitals of the federal capital and the dengue patients were provided free of charge treatment as per government policy.

He said all the hospitals had also been directed to follow the standard protocols (dengue counters, dengue isolation wards and quarantine) for prevention, control and treatment of dengue fever.

He said 10 percent of the total beds in healthcare facilities had been reserved for the dengue patients.

He said this is the first time that besides urban, rural areas are being given special attention to overcome dengue through all possible means.

