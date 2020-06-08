210 community development schemes completed at Rs 1.87b cost

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Development Director Waqas Khan Khakwani Monday said 210 schemes had been completed under phase-I of the community development initiatives with a cost of Rs 1.87 billion.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of progress on 248 community development schemes phase-I for which provincial government had released Rs two billion.

Khakwani ordered the officials to ensure completion of all the remaining schemes by June 15 and asked them to submit PC-4 with the office of commissioner upon completion of each scheme.

The meeting was attended by officials from different departments.