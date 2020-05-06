UrduPoint.com
210 Corona Patients Fully Recovered In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

210 corona patients fully recovered in Hyderabad

As many as 210 COVID-19 patients out of 310 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus while 95 patients are still under treatment at isolation wards, quarantine centres and in home isolation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :As many as 210 COVID-19 patients out of 310 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus while 95 patients are still under treatment at isolation wards, quarantine centres and in home isolation.

While talking to APP, health officials said that total 2487 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till May 05, 2020, of them 310 cases were detected as COVID-19 positive while 2153 tested negative.

Out of all positive cases 154 (49%) were of the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, 142 (46 %) of local transmission, three patients (1 %) having travel history and 12 (4 %) were from the medical as well as paramedical staff, official sources said.

They said that out of 359-bed isolation facilities 332-beds are still vacant while 27 are occupied by active patients in isolation wards of ISRA hospital, LU hospital and Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar while 128- beds quarantine facility at Labour flats, 71- beds facility at Rajputana hospital and 220-beds field isolation facility at Hyderabad Club were available to face any emergency situation in the district.

Out of 95 active COVID-19 patients, 9 are admitted at isolation ward of LU hospital, 5 in Sindh Government hospital Kohsar, 13 at ISRA Hospital, 59 at home isolation, two at Aga Khan University hospital Karachi and one each at SIUT and JPMC Karachi, official said.

