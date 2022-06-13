UrduPoint.com

210 Display Centers For Voter Lists Set Up In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

210 display centers for voter lists set up in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Mianwali Syed Shahzad Bashir said 210 display centres had been set up in various government schools of the district for people to check their votes in voter lists.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said 107 display centres were set up in tehsil Mianwali, 55 in tehsil Esa Khel and 48 centres in tehsil Piplan.

He urged people to visit display centres to get information regarding their votes and centreswould operational till June 19.

Related Topics

Election Visit Mianwali Piplan June Media Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

25 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

30 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

36 minutes ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

48 minutes ago
 Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

2 hours ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.