210 display centers for voter lists set up in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Mianwali Syed Shahzad Bashir said 210 display centres had been set up in various government schools of the district for people to check their votes in voter lists.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said 107 display centres were set up in tehsil Mianwali, 55 in tehsil Esa Khel and 48 centres in tehsil Piplan.

He urged people to visit display centres to get information regarding their votes and centreswould operational till June 19.