210 kanal state land retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration claimed on Monday to have retrieved 210 kanal state land worth million of rupees during an operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration claimed on Monday to have retrieved 210 kanal state land worth million of rupees during an operation.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehzib Bukhari with heavy machinery launched the operation in Moza Harbanspura and demolished, building structures, under-construction houses and boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

The Assistant Commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inchof state land would be retrieved.