UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

210 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:17 PM

210 kanal state land retrieved

The district administration claimed on Monday to have retrieved 210 kanal state land worth million of rupees during an operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration claimed on Monday to have retrieved 210 kanal state land worth million of rupees during an operation.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehzib Bukhari with heavy machinery launched the operation in Moza Harbanspura and demolished, building structures, under-construction houses and boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz.

The Assistant Commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inchof state land would be retrieved.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Tajik Ambassador discuss enha ..

3 minutes ago

BISE starts HSC annual exams under corona SoPs

26 seconds ago

Baloch urges federal government to announce compen ..

28 seconds ago

Netherlands axes days-long festivals as Covid spik ..

31 seconds ago

IPEMC to decide reopening of educational instituti ..

34 seconds ago

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.