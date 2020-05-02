210 Kanals state land worth Rs 328 million retrieved in Multan

District administration retrieved 210 kanals of state land worth Rs 328 millions during an operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :District administration retrieved 210 kanals of state land worth Rs 328 millions during an operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, along with heavy machinery demolished structures at Chak No 84-M, which is part of Jalalpur Pirwala.

It also includes 47 kanals of commercial land. AC Ghulam Sarwar vowed that nobody would be allowed to occupy even one inch of state land. The operation against land mafia will continue in future also. He stated that it was one of biggest operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. He also stated that case was registered against the land grabbers.