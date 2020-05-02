UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

210 Kanals State Land Worth Rs 328 Million Retrieved In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:43 PM

210 Kanals state land worth Rs 328 million retrieved in Multan

District administration retrieved 210 kanals of state land worth Rs 328 millions during an operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :District administration retrieved 210 kanals of state land worth Rs 328 millions during an operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, along with heavy machinery demolished structures at Chak No 84-M, which is part of Jalalpur Pirwala.

It also includes 47 kanals of commercial land. AC Ghulam Sarwar vowed that nobody would be allowed to occupy even one inch of state land. The operation against land mafia will continue in future also. He stated that it was one of biggest operation against land mafia in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. He also stated that case was registered against the land grabbers.

Related Topics

Jalalpur Pirwala From Million

Recent Stories

FNC Committee approves final report on MoE&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

UAF distributes Eid gifts among its employees

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus testing capacity increased to 6000: Pu ..

2 minutes ago

SWABI Police distribute ration in deserving famili ..

2 minutes ago

Woman injured after Indian firing at a village alo ..

27 minutes ago

‘DED Trader’ licence sees strong interest with ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.