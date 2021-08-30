UrduPoint.com

210 Million Liters Clean Water Goes To Drain In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:16 PM

210 million liters clean water goes to drain in Peshawar

An estimated 210 million liters of clean water goes to drain on monthly basis in provincial metropolis, Peshawar mainly due to car washing by 200 services stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :An estimated 210 million liters of clean water goes to drain on monthly basis in provincial metropolis, Peshawar mainly due to car washing by 200 services stations.

A study conducted by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) revealed that there were around 200 service stations functioning in Peshawar and consuming about 210 million liters of clean water on monthly basis.

Each service station was utilizing around 16000 liters of water on daily basis, adds the study released by WSSP.

Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar in its report on Use of Water in Peshawar also made suggestion for recycling of water discharged by service stations.

The water discharged from service station was highly dangerous because of containing a mixer of different chemicals including oil, grease, hydro folic acid, phosphate, detergent etc.

Direct discharge of service station water into drains was also polluting agriculture filed, the report continued.

It also recommended arrangements for properly disposing off service station's discharge and for stopping its supply to agriculture fields and rivers.

WSSP study observed that Sewerage Treatment Plants, if installed, would not help for cleaning of service stations used water because of high level of contamination.

The report recommended mapping of all the service stations operating in the provincial metropolis and for collection of details about water being used by each service station.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Agriculture Oil Car All From Million

Recent Stories

Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

Estonia Sees Weekly COVID-19 Infections Jump 40%

5 minutes ago
 China moves to reduce examination pressure faced b ..

China moves to reduce examination pressure faced by students

5 minutes ago
 New China-Europe freight train route links China's ..

New China-Europe freight train route links China's Chongqing with Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Half of eligible population fully vaccinated in Ho ..

Half of eligible population fully vaccinated in Hong Kong

5 minutes ago
 PTI govt successfully completed three years: Choha ..

PTI govt successfully completed three years: Chohan

23 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.