210 million liters clean water goes to drain in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :An estimated 210 million liters of clean water goes to drain on monthly basis in provincial metropolis, Peshawar mainly due to car washing by 200 services stations.

A study conducted by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) revealed that there were around 200 service stations functioning in Peshawar and consuming about 210 million liters of clean water on monthly basis.

Each service station was utilizing around 16000 liters of water on daily basis, adds the study released by WSSP.

Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar in its report on Use of Water in Peshawar also made suggestion for recycling of water discharged by service stations.

The water discharged from service station was highly dangerous because of containing a mixer of different chemicals including oil, grease, hydro folic acid, phosphate, detergent etc.

Direct discharge of service station water into drains was also polluting agriculture filed, the report continued.

It also recommended arrangements for properly disposing off service station's discharge and for stopping its supply to agriculture fields and rivers.

WSSP study observed that Sewerage Treatment Plants, if installed, would not help for cleaning of service stations used water because of high level of contamination.

The report recommended mapping of all the service stations operating in the provincial metropolis and for collection of details about water being used by each service station.