210 New Coronavirus Cases With One Death Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

210 new coronavirus cases with one death reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:As many as 210 new cases of coronavirus with one death were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the total number of coronavirus cases reached 102,677 with recovery of 97,336 while the total deaths were recorded 2,335 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura,15 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 4 in Gujranwala, 4 in Hafizabad, 6 in Sialkot, 6 in Gujrat, 6 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 16 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 8 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 3 in Bhakkar, 4 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Lodhran, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Rajanpur, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Sahiwal, 3 in Pakpattanand 3 in Bahawalnagar during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,525,400 tests for COVID-19.

