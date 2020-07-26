210 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away three more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 91,901 after registration of 210 new cases till Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths exceeded 2116 in the province.

As many as 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura,23 in Rawalpindi,4 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala,2 in Sialkot,10 in Gujrat, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,3 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur,3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Layyah and 2 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 692,613 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 81,253 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.