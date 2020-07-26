UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

210 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

210 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away three more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 91,901 after registration of 210 new cases till Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths exceeded 2116 in the province.

As many as 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura,23 in Rawalpindi,4 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala,2 in Sialkot,10 in Gujrat, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,3 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur,3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Layyah and 2 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 692,613 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 81,253 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Attock Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Department of Municipalities and Transport forms A ..

13 hours ago

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.