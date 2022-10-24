UrduPoint.com

210 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Monday that 210 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 74 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 41 each in Rawalpindi and Multan , 31 in Gujranwala, four in Faisalabad, three in Hafizabad, two each in Chakwal, Gujrat, Okara, Kasur and Sheikhupura, one each in Pakpattan, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Vehari, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 13,184 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year .

He said that two people died of the virus during the last 24 hours, whereas 18 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

The P&SHD secretary said that 1,050 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 274,678 indoor and 80,266 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae. The squad killed dengue larvae at 2,381 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

