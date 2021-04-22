UrduPoint.com
210 Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:35 PM

As many as 210 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 210 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1,022 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that so far 764 coronavirus patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.

He further said that total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 5,335 while 10,985 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 274 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 112 including 24 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 65 including 34 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 3,454 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

