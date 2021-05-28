210 VIPs fined on violation of traffic rules during ongoing year

As part of its commitment against VIP culture, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far fined 210 VIPs during the ongoing year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As part of its commitment against VIP culture, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far fined 210 VIPs during the ongoing year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of its in 2006, the ITP personnel were ensuring equal implementation of law across the city, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed told here Friday.

According to a news release, the VIPs fined included 36 parliamentarians, 50 armed forces officials,14 senior government officials,13 senior police officers,16 diplomatic officers,19 media persons,20 judicial officers and 42 celebrities and others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP Traffic maintained. He said all out efforts were being made to ensure safe road environment on Capital roads.

Rasheed said that as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jami- Ul-Rehman, fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own and others.

He urged the people to cooperate with traffic police personnel to reduce accident ratio in Islamabad.