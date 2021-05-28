UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

210 VIPs Fined On Violation Of Traffic Rules During Ongoing Year

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

210 VIPs fined on violation of traffic rules during ongoing year

As part of its commitment against VIP culture, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far fined 210 VIPs during the ongoing year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As part of its commitment against VIP culture, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far fined 210 VIPs during the ongoing year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of its in 2006, the ITP personnel were ensuring equal implementation of law across the city, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed told here Friday.

According to a news release, the VIPs fined included 36 parliamentarians, 50 armed forces officials,14 senior government officials,13 senior police officers,16 diplomatic officers,19 media persons,20 judicial officers and 42 celebrities and others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP Traffic maintained. He said all out efforts were being made to ensure safe road environment on Capital roads.

Rasheed said that as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jami- Ul-Rehman, fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own and others.

He urged the people to cooperate with traffic police personnel to reduce accident ratio in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic Media All Government

Recent Stories

Smokers have up to a 50% higher risk of developing ..

4 minutes ago

ICC announces World Test Championship Final playin ..

1 minute ago

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI inflation falls ..

1 minute ago

Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Libya Am ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Pakistan Ink Deal on Construction of Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish, US Diplomats Confirm Strategic Nature of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.