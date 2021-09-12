UrduPoint.com

2100 Citizens Get Fine Tickets Over Violation Of Speed Limits On Main Avenues Of Capital

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

2100 citizens get fine tickets over violation of speed limits on main avenues of capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) while checking speed limits through cameras, issued 2100 fine tickets to road users over violations during the last three months A police spokesman said following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain, were performing duties at main roads of the city.

During the last three months, the police spokesman said action was taken and 2100 road users were fined over violation of speed limits on main roads including Srinagar Highway and Faisal avenue.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said efforts were underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issued traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the capital for securing lives of people.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

