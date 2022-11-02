UrduPoint.com

2100 Complaints Redressed In 43 Open Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 2100 citizens complaints were redressed in 43 open courts during last one and half month,said District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran here on Wednesday.

While talking to APP,the DPO said that the process of providing justice to the citizens in a respectful manner continues in the open court held at District Police Office.

He said that soon after taking charge of the district,open courts were held on daily basis to ensure immediate redress of citizens' problems.

He said that a regular feedback cell was set up in the DPO office to ensure justice and merit.

'The purpose of the open court was to solve public grievances timely and promote a culture of accountability',DPO concluded.

