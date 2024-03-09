Open Menu

2,100 Cops To Perform Ramadan Duty In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Around 2,100 police personnel will perform security duty at 472 mosques in Bahawalpur district during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan

According to a police spokesman, under the supervision of the District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, a security plan for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan had been devised. 

“Around 2,100 police personnel have been assigned the task of performing security duty at 472 mosques across Bahawalpur district during the holy month of Ramazan,” he said.

 

He added that police would also be deployed at bazaars and markets during the holy month of Ramadan, where people pay visits to do Eid shopping. 

“The district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Traffic Police, and other police squads will perform security duty during the holy month of Ramazan at mosques, shopping centers, bus terminals, hotels, and other important places,” he said.

