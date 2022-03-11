2100 kg substandard spices discarded

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 12:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has launched a crackdown against adulterated food items and discarded 2100 kilograms of substandard spices in different parts of the province.

The spokesman of the Authority said that more than 2100 kg of expired and unhealthy spices were recovered during a raid on a factory in Haripur and other districts.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which the unit was sealed for manufacturing substandard spices.

The factory-made spices were used in the manufacture of chips and salt, and according to the Food Safety Authority, operations against the adulteration mafia continued in other districts of the province.

The food authority inspection team took samples of spices from various shops in Charsadda.

During the inspection, one godown was sealed for use of china salt, non-food grade color, while several others were issued warning notices.

He said that several spice shops were also inspected in Bannu, an awareness session was held for the shopkeepers, in which notices were issued for improvement.

>