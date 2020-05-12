UrduPoint.com
2,100 Kites Seized, Rickshaw Driver Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

2,100 kites seized, rickshaw driver arrested in Faisalabad

People's Colony police have arrested a rickshaw driver along with 2,100 kites from Abdullahpur overhead bridge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : People's Colony police have arrested a rickshaw driver along with 2,100 kites from Abdullahpur overhead bridge.

A police spokesman said that a police team checked a rickshaw and recovered kites as well as 44 bundles of chemically-coated string from it.

The police arrested Shehbaz Haneef of Noorpur and sent him behind the bars after registering a case against him under Kite-Flying Act.

