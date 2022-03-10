2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattle Show

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Abid Khan on Thursday said that foolproof security was being provided to National Horse and Cattle Show.

More than 2100 police officers and personnel had been deployed under the supervision of SSP Operations Lahore Captain (Retd) Mustansir Feroze, he added.

He said that according to the plan, four SPs, 18 DSPs, 45 SHOs and 154 subordinates were performing security duty, adding that about 100 ladies police personnel were also deployed for checking.

He said that Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and other patrol teams were also patrolling around Fortress Stadium. Entry into the stadium would be allowed only after a thorough physical search. Citizens should observe SOPs and cooperate with security personnel during checking, he added.