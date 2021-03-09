21000 children vaccinated against measles in Tank: DHO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Tank, Dr Ehsan Ullah on Tuesday said teams of health department have so far vaccinated more than 21000 children against measles.

He said there was no chance of measles as the health department has taken appropriate precautionary measures.

He also urged parents to coordinate with health authorities terming that their effective coordination was of significance importance to control the disease.