210,000 evacuated in flood rescue; no casualties reported: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik Wednesday said that nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected regions with no casualties reported.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Malik said the large-scale rescue efforts were carried out in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other agencies. Evacuees have been relocated to relief camps where they are receiving medical care, food, and other essential services. These facilities will remain operational until families can safely return to their homes.

Chairman NDMA acknowledged the logistical support provided by the Prime Minister’s Office, which has supplied 5,000 tents for relief operations.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit vulnerable areas on Thursday, including Narowal, Sialkot, and flood-affected regions along the Sutlej River in Lahore.

The NDMA has issued early warnings for a new spell of rainfall expected between August 29 and September 9, particularly in the catchment zones of the flooded areas. Local administrations, NGOs, and other stakeholders have been alerted to take precautionary measures to minimize potential losses.

Lt Gen Malik further stated that water flow at Panjnad is expected to surge between 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs in the coming days.

NDMA is actively sharing early warning information with the Sindh PDMA and other relevant authorities to ensure timely preparedness. Pressure levels at key downstream points such as Kotri and Guddu are also being monitored closely.

Evacuation from flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River will continue as water levels rise. The people were being moved to safer locations through coordinated efforts involving Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and the Punjab PDMA. Army formations are implementing evacuation measures in their respective zones under directives from the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) with priority given to relocating vulnerable populations.

Additional rainfall is expected in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), prompting NDMA to urge citizens to stay informed through the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application. Safety guidelines and area-specific precautions are available on the NDMA portal.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has reaffirmed that early warnings have been issued for the next 25 to 45 days, with a particular focus on northern Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), where heavy rainfall may lead to further flooding.