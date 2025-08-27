210,000 Evacuated In Flood Rescue; No Casualties Reported: NDMA Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik Wednesday said that nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected regions with no casualties reported.
Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Malik said the large-scale rescue efforts were carried out in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other agencies. Evacuees have been relocated to relief camps where they are receiving medical care, food, and other essential services. These facilities will remain operational until families can safely return to their homes.
Chairman NDMA acknowledged the logistical support provided by the Prime Minister’s Office, which has supplied 5,000 tents for relief operations.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit vulnerable areas on Thursday, including Narowal, Sialkot, and flood-affected regions along the Sutlej River in Lahore.
The NDMA has issued early warnings for a new spell of rainfall expected between August 29 and September 9, particularly in the catchment zones of the flooded areas. Local administrations, NGOs, and other stakeholders have been alerted to take precautionary measures to minimize potential losses.
Lt Gen Malik further stated that water flow at Panjnad is expected to surge between 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs in the coming days.
NDMA is actively sharing early warning information with the Sindh PDMA and other relevant authorities to ensure timely preparedness. Pressure levels at key downstream points such as Kotri and Guddu are also being monitored closely.
Evacuation from flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River will continue as water levels rise. The people were being moved to safer locations through coordinated efforts involving Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and the Punjab PDMA. Army formations are implementing evacuation measures in their respective zones under directives from the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) with priority given to relocating vulnerable populations.
Additional rainfall is expected in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), prompting NDMA to urge citizens to stay informed through the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application. Safety guidelines and area-specific precautions are available on the NDMA portal.
NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has reaffirmed that early warnings have been issued for the next 25 to 45 days, with a particular focus on northern Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), where heavy rainfall may lead to further flooding.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
210,000 evacuated in flood rescue; no casualties reported: NDMA Chairman4 minutes ago
-
Two of family killed in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews flood situation in Shahdara, directs maximum relief for citizens14 minutes ago
-
Women’s problems addressed at Abbottabad open court14 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif visits Nullah Aik, low lying areas of Sialkot14 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender among eight suspects held, drugs recovered in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign to target 865,000 children in Peshawar14 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secy visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities24 minutes ago
-
Young tribal journalists trained in ethical crime reporting at KP Assembly24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman actively working to address public grievances about govt services24 minutes ago
-
PPP Sanghar condemn Indian water aggression24 minutes ago
-
Police put on high alert in DG Khan24 minutes ago