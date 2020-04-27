2105 cases registered against lockdown violators in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Police,during its ongoing crackdown on lockdown violators,registered 2105 cases in the provincial capital.

According to police here on Monday,police took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on SOPs and instructions of Punjab Government in wake of COVID-19.

Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in various areas of the city during the partial lockdown and registered 2105 cases against persons involved in different violations.

More than 197,000 citizens have been checked at these pickets whereas more than 186269 persons have been released on warnings. Surety bonds have been taken from 4368 citizens.As many as 174730 vehicles including 98880 motorcycles, 25834 rickshaws, 5028 taxis, 35769 cars and 9222 bigger vehicles were checked and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. As many as 7106 cars and motorcycles have been impounded in various police stations involved on violations.