UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2105 Cases Registered Against Lockdown Violators In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

2105 cases registered against lockdown violators in Lahore

Lahore Police,during its ongoing crackdown on lockdown violators,registered 2105 cases in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Police,during its ongoing crackdown on lockdown violators,registered 2105 cases in the provincial capital.

According to police here on Monday,police took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on SOPs and instructions of Punjab Government in wake of COVID-19.

Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in various areas of the city during the partial lockdown and registered 2105 cases against persons involved in different violations.

More than 197,000 citizens have been checked at these pickets whereas more than 186269 persons have been released on warnings. Surety bonds have been taken from 4368 citizens.As many as 174730 vehicles including 98880 motorcycles, 25834 rickshaws, 5028 taxis, 35769 cars and 9222 bigger vehicles were checked and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. As many as 7106 cars and motorcycles have been impounded in various police stations involved on violations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

Grandfather kills granddaughter in Sargodha

1 minute ago

UK PM makes first public appearance after virus ab ..

1 minute ago

British GP will not take place in front of fans: S ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets boosted by hopes virus worst has pas ..

1 minute ago

Back to school in China as lockdowns start to ease ..

1 minute ago

No coronavirus case in Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.