211 arrested from cattle markets over SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 211 persons were arrested from cattle markets/sale points across the district over violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in one day.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that 15 persons were arrested in Tehsil City, 40 in Tehsil Sadar, 46 in Chak Jhumra, 60 persons in Jaranwala, 40 persons in Tandlianwala and 10 persons in Tehsil Sammundari over not wearing face-masks.

The DC said that action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination. He asked traders and buyers to avoid violating anti-corona SOPs.