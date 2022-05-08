211 fertilizer bags recovered from a godown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 211 fertilizer bags from a godown situated at Bure Wala ,Vehari road here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 211 urea fertilizer bags which was being smuggled to some other cities of Punjab.

The owner of Gilgat traders Muhammad suleman was arrested and case also got registered against him. The godown was sealed and legal action started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.