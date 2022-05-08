UrduPoint.com

211 Fertilizer Bags Recovered From A Godown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

211 fertilizer bags recovered from a godown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 211 fertilizer bags from a godown situated at Bure Wala ,Vehari road here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 211 urea fertilizer bags which was being smuggled to some other cities of Punjab.

The owner of Gilgat traders Muhammad suleman was arrested and case also got registered against him. The godown was sealed and legal action started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Agriculture Road Vehari Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

15 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

15 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.