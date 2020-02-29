UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.11 Kg Hashish Seized, 18 Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

2.11 Kg Hashish seized, 18 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested 18 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminal's teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminal's teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place.

Police arrested accused recovering 2.

110 Kilograms Hashish, 25 bottles of liquor, nine Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifles 444 bore and 2 Guns 303 bore from them.

They accused included, Muhammad Awais, Imanat Maseeh, Zulfiqar, Anwar, Muhassan, Shahzad Ahmed, Asif, Afzal, Muqadas, Nawaz, Asadullah, Waseem and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Asked ..

5 minutes ago

Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Gladiators

17 minutes ago

Provincial minister for Live Stock and Dairy Devel ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks report on Rohri tr ..

24 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National He ..

24 minutes ago

OGRA recommends cut in POL prices

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.