2.11 Kg Hashish seized, 18 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminal's teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place.

Police arrested accused recovering 2.

110 Kilograms Hashish, 25 bottles of liquor, nine Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifles 444 bore and 2 Guns 303 bore from them.

They accused included, Muhammad Awais, Imanat Maseeh, Zulfiqar, Anwar, Muhassan, Shahzad Ahmed, Asif, Afzal, Muqadas, Nawaz, Asadullah, Waseem and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.