2.11 Mln Saplings To Be Provided To GB; 78.93mln Sapling To Be Planted In Spring: Forest Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department would plant as many as 78.93 million saplings during the spring plantation campaign with help of different stakeholders.

Forest Department's officials told APP on Monday that as many as 27.460 million saplings would be sown in Kohat, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, DI Khan, Karak, Tank and Lakki Marwat and 30.190 million in Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera, Batagram and Kohistan district.

Likewise, 21.28 million in Swat, Malakanad, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral, Shangla and Buner districts would also be planted with help of farmers, NGOs, general public and government departments.

About 56.277 million plants would be sown through farm forestry and 42.402 million seedlings through farmers.

The forest department has planned to provide 2.117 million plants to Gilgit-Baltistan," he said, adding that GB through the Ministry of Climate Change Islamabad had requested the KP forest department to provide the same for spring plantation.

Besides the target of plantation of 77,569,444 forest plants, he said 783,693 ornamental and native species, including amaltas, chambali, bottle brush, roses, sanata, arjun, alestonia and 580,209 fruits plants including almond, guava, walnut, appeal and peach would be distributed among people.

In addition to raising 1.1308 million plants under urban-perri plantation and through masses, he said that 3.075 million plants would be sown through village developmental committees, 5.429 million through defense forces, 2.123 million through educational and religious institutions, government departments and other organizations besides carrying sowing and dibbling over an area of 1260 acres on suitable sites.

He said the trees afforestation campaign would be formally inaugurated this month for which caretaker chief minister and provincial ministers were requested for formal inauguration.

Later, the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners besides Govt officials and NGOs would also plant saplings of different species to make KP lush green.

