211 new corona cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :At least 211 new COVID-19 cases reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the tally to 3499 till Wednesday morning, KP Health Department revealed in its daily report.

It said that the 211 new cases included 58 overseas Pakistanis who arrived here on international flights, adding that all the patients were quarantined.

It further said that until now 875 persons have recovered while a total 194 died due to the infectious disease.

Five more persons died due to corona till Wednesday including 5 in Peshawar and one each in Charsadda, Mardan, Mansehra and Haripur.