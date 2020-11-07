211 proclaimed offenders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing crackdown against criminals and anti social elements booked 211 proclaimed offenders including 22 of A-grade during the month of October.

A Police spokesman said Rawal division Police held four proclaimed offenders of A-grade, 48 of B-grade, Potohar division Police arrested 13 of A-grade, 68 of B-grade while Saddar division Police apprehended five of A-grade and 73 of B-Grade.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Mohammad Ahsan Younis has commended the Divisional Superintendents of Police, concerned Station House Officers and police teams for arresting proclaimed offenders and directed to speed up the operation.

He also added that prompt action against the criminals involved in serious cases would help control crimes ratio in city.